Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Day two of the Little Italy Festival has wrapped up for the night.
The fun picks back up on Sunday.
On Saturday, activities started bright and early with the Little Italy 5k.
The South Vermillion Middle School Dance Team and the Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club hosted the event.
The one mile and 5k was open to all runners of all ages.
For many, the Little Italy Festival is part of a tradition and the 5k was just one way to give back.
"I'm a former Grape Queen so everything I can do in the festival, I love it," said Head Dance Coach Macy Smith, "I feel like it's a good start because everyone gets to come together."
Money raised through the 5k will go to the dance team. Funds will help out with competition costs and other needs throughout their season.
The Little Italy Festival begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday. For a list of the main events and other festivities, click here.
