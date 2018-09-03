Little Free Library boxes back out with new paint

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Days away from school and work are great for reading a book!

You may find something interesting at the Little Free Libraries in Vigo County. The Vigo County Public Library placed boxes in popular spots around the county.

There are books in the boxes. The idea is to take a book, and leave another behind for someone else.

The little libraries recently got a makeover with some new painted designs.

You can find locations near you using an interactive map on the Little Free Library website.