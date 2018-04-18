Clear

Linton teacher turns herself in after being accused of having sexual relationship with student

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 7:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 8:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton-Stockton teacher has turned herself into police after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Last week, we first told you about 29-year-old Taylor Valandingham-Dunham.

Court documents revealed that she has admitted to having four sexual encounters with one of her students.

The encounters reportedly happened near a reservoir at the Greene-Sullivan State Forest.

According to court documents, it happened during Linton's spring break.

The Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office filed two counts of child seduction against Dunham.

Now, she has turned herself in at the Sullivan County Jail.

Valandingham-Dunham was suspended without pay after the allegations.

At last check, the school corporation started the termination process.

