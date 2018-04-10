Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

"Disheartening" School board president responds after Linton teacher accused of relationship with a student

UPDATE: Police believe a Greene County teacher may have had inappropriate relations with a student.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 5:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 3:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police believe a Greene County teacher may have had inappropriate relations with a student.

Scroll for more content...

That teacher is Taylor Vanlandingham-Dunham.

She is a teacher at Linton-Stockton High School.

Linton Police say several weeks ago, the school resource officer contacted them.

He told police he'd received reports that Valandingham-Dunham had been having "sexual and or inappropriate relations" with a student.

Police say they believe those actions happened outside of school, in Sullivan County.

For that reason, Sullivan County's prosecutor will be handling this case.

Police say they are also checking into the possibility of other students being involved.

The school's website has her listed as an art teacher.

We spoke with the Linton-Stockton School Board President.

He told us he believes Valandingham-Dunham was placed on administrative leave

The board is waiting for the investigation to conclude.

If a termination is recommended, the board would vote on it at that point.

The board president went on to say the situation is "disheartening."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It