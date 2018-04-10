LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police believe a Greene County teacher may have had inappropriate relations with a student.

That teacher is Taylor Vanlandingham-Dunham.

She is a teacher at Linton-Stockton High School.

Linton Police say several weeks ago, the school resource officer contacted them.

He told police he'd received reports that Valandingham-Dunham had been having "sexual and or inappropriate relations" with a student.

Police say they believe those actions happened outside of school, in Sullivan County.

For that reason, Sullivan County's prosecutor will be handling this case.

Police say they are also checking into the possibility of other students being involved.

The school's website has her listed as an art teacher.

We spoke with the Linton-Stockton School Board President.

He told us he believes Valandingham-Dunham was placed on administrative leave

The board is waiting for the investigation to conclude.

If a termination is recommended, the board would vote on it at that point.

The board president went on to say the situation is "disheartening."