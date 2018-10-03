Linton man charged with attempted murder

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton, Indiana man is behind bars on attempted murder charges.
Police say the investigation started just after 5:00 Wednesday morning when police received a phone call about a gunshot victim near A Street SW in Linton.
When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Todd Bennett, Jr. with a gunshot wound.
After an investigation, police identified 24-year-old Jared Turner, of Linton as the suspected shooter.
Turner was charged attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Bennett was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
