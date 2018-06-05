Clear

Linton church give women in need a 'ramp' up

Members of a local church are building a connection with the community.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 11:22 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 8:04 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of a local church are building a connection with the community.

The First Christian Church of Linton heard about a woman who doesn't get around well.

That's when they decided they wanted to help.

Click play on the video to watch this heartwarming story.

