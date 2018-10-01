Clear

Linton Stockton Challenge Course

Linton Stockton Elementary School creates a course outside to help students get moving and use their brains.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 7:04 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

LINTON Ind. (WTHI)- A local school is giving students a way to learn outside of the classroom.  

Linton Stockton Elementary School created a "sensory path" made of duct tape. The course is a way to get students moving and using their brains.

It allows kids to use their motor and sensory skills, which can transfer over to help them in the classroom.

The course was set up last week, and there are already plans to expand it.

Linton Stockton Elementary School Principal Kent Brewer said they are looking to expand the current course and even build one inside, so it can be used all year round despite weather conditions.

