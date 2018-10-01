LINTON Ind. (WTHI)- A local school is giving students a way to learn outside of the classroom.
Linton Stockton Elementary School created a "sensory path" made of duct tape. The course is a way to get students moving and using their brains.
It allows kids to use their motor and sensory skills, which can transfer over to help them in the classroom.
The course was set up last week, and there are already plans to expand it.
Linton Stockton Elementary School Principal Kent Brewer said they are looking to expand the current course and even build one inside, so it can be used all year round despite weather conditions.
Related Content
- Linton Stockton Challenge Course
- Kathy Goad starts as superintendent at Linton-Stockton school corp
- Linton woman speaks out against suicide
- Linton's new superintendent starts in July
- Silver Alert cancelled for missing Linton man
- Suspect wanted in Linton bank robbery arrested in Union County
- Part of Linton without water due to leak
- Railroad crossing in Linton to be closed Wednesday
- Missing juvenile reported in Greene County; last seen in Linton
- Police in Linton warn of fake money making the rounds
Scroll for more content...