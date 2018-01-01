Lilly awards $80M to 10 agencies that aid disabled, children

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Ten central Indiana agencies that help vulnerable children and disabled people are sharing in $80 million in grants from the Lilly Endowment.

Most of the grants announced Monday will be used by the human services agencies to establish an endowment or add to an existing one.

But nine of the 10 agencies will tap modest portions of their grants, which range from $2.5 million to $10 million, to otherwise strengthen their financial futures.

Seven of the agencies help people with physical and developmental disabilities with programs that shift in emphasis as they age.

Three of the agencies serve vulnerable children and youths, many of whom are abused, neglected or in Indiana's foster care system.

Eight of the 10 groups are United Way of Central Indiana partner agencies.

