wx_icon Terre Haute -3°

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville -3°

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil -3°

wx_icon Marshall -3°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now
Closings View Closings

Meteor?: Bright light, loud noise rattle Michigan residents

The National Weather Service says the bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky across the Detroit metropolitan area may have been a meteor.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 10:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The National Weather Service says the bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky across the Detroit metropolitan area may have been a meteor.

Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn’t been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says “it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related.”

Some residents reported their homes shaking.

The weather service says by about 9 p.m. it had received dozens of reports.

Dale says the weather service is trying to determine what caused the light and noise, calling it “a rare occurrence.”

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It