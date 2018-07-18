Lightning safety: What you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It may not be the first thing you think of, but it's something you can't forget.

Scroll for more content...

Lightning can be dangerous, and even deadly. Here's everything you need to know about how, and where lightning can strike.

The first kind are direct strikes. These happen in open areas. While they aren't very common, they can be the most deadly.

The next is what's called a side flash. These can be especially dangerous if you're around tall objects, like trees.

Next is a ground current strike. This happens when lightning strikes the ground, and the current travels along the surface.

These strikes can be harmful to livestock, as well as humans.

The next is conduction. It can happen near things such as a metal fence, or even inside, conducted by things such as windows and doors.

Finally, the last ones are called streamers. These feed off the main lightning strike, and while they aren't as common, they can be just as dangerous.

Always remember to take cover in a storm. If lightning strikes near you, keep your feet planted and wait for help.

And always remember, lightning CAN strike the same place twice.

More info:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning

https://www.cdc.gov/features/lightning-safety/index.html