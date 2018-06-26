Lightning possible cause of large oil rig fire

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters battled a large fire involving an oil rig Tuesday morning in Cory, Indiana.

According to Cory Fire Department Chief, Dwight Ludwig, the property owner reported seeing a lightning strike just moments before the fire started. She said she saw the lightinng, heard a large noise, and noticed the flames. Officials believe the lightning strike may have been what started the fire.

Ludwig said the fire involved about 4,200 gallons of oil, in addition to the containers holding the oil. Crews quickly jumped into action to try to prevent the oil from spreading into ditches and streams in the area, which creates potential hazards for wildlife and people nearby.

As firefighters approached the scene, they reported seeing huge clouds of smoke, and very large flames. Ludwig said there were also powerlines on the ground.





Firefighters used a fire extinguishing foam to help put out the fire. The foam creates a blanket, which helps suffocate the fire. It's often used for fires involving petroleum.

Fire officials contacted the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to help with the possible environmental concerns and put a cleanup plan in place. Clay City and Centerpoint fire departments helped in the response. Ludwig said the Indiana Fire Marshal's Office was also on the scene.