Light pole falls, injuring one worker on Ivy Tech campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Installation of a light pole went wrong on Tuesday, sending one person to a local hospital.
It happened just after noon at Ivy Tech Community College.
News 10 was told a light pole was being installed in a parking lot of the campus.
That pole reportedly fell on one of the crew members from Crown Electric.
Several emergency crews responded.
The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
