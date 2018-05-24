Clear

Life-saving principal in Clinton honored

They say heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and Ryan Jenkins is no exception.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 6:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Jenkins is the principal at Central Elementary School in Clinton.

Jenkins is the principal at Central Elementary School in Clinton.

For the past seven years, Jenkins led the school's award program.

This year, however, all eyes were on him.

In April, Jenkins drove by a family that needed help.

When he stopped, he discovered there was an eight-year-old boy having a seizure.

He hit his head and stopped breathing.

Jenkins performed CPR on the boy until medics arrived.

LINK | LEARN MORE ABOUT CPR TRAINING 

Thanks to his quick actions, the eight-year-old survived.

On Thursday, the American Red Cross honored Jenkins for putting his life-saving training to use.

"It's the first time I ever used it in a real-life situation," Jenkins said. "I was very glad I had the training because in that moment the instincts kicked in and I didn't really think about the situation...but just what I needed to do to perform CPR."

His family also surprised him during the award presentation.

