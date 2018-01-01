Library host first crackerbarrel session of 2018

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Public Library wasn't just a location for checking out books Saturday morning. It also served as the meeting place for the first cracker barrel session of 2018.

Citizens like Amy Inserra showed up to listen to those who showed up for a chance to walk up to the podium.

"It’s that time period where people from our county and surrounding areas can actually get up and ask their elected official a question or give a statement on what's important to them," said Inserra.

Saturdays session had three political officials on the panel. Senator Jon Ford, as well as State Representative Clyde Kersey and Robert Heaton, were there to answer questions.

They gave the community an idea of what to expect this coming session. As well answers questions from those wishing to have their voice heard.

"I think the session went very well. It was well attended. A lot of good questions and comments that were made," said Representative Heaton.

Among the topics discussed in the session was Medicaid, workforce development, the states minimum wage and also voting alternatives.

It was a multitude of topics that they discussed one on one with each person who asked them. Overall the elected officials were very happy to see such a turnout to the first session.

"It’s good that more people are wanting to get engaged and to see how the process works and to share with us some of their thoughts and problems that they may have," said Representative Heaton.

It’s an event that everyone hopes will not only better the community but also get their voice heard on some major upcoming state issues.

The next cracker barrel session is scheduled for February 10th.