Library boxes will give Clinton residents more chances to get lost in a book

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a unique project to inspire more reading throughout the community.

The Clinton Public Library recently teamed up with South Vermillion High School.

Students from the Buildings, Trades, and Arts classes designed, constructed, and decorated the library boxes.

The concept is simple.

If you see one of these books around town, you can leave a book...or take a book.

The idea is to encourage more people to read.

The boxes will be placed throughout the city of Clinton and surrounding areas.

The Clinton Optimist Club and the Kappa Kappa Kappa Beta Nu Chapter helped fund the project.