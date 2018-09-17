Letter: Rose-Hulman group loses affiliation, controversial speaking event canceled

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The fallout from a planned speaking event at Rose-Hulman continues.

A letter posted to Twitter on Monday says a student group has lost its affiliation.

Young Americans for Liberty or "YAL" at Rose invited Nick Fuentes to speak on campus.

Fuentes posted on Twitter Monday evening saying his speaking engagement was canceled.

He also included a letter from Rose-Hulman President Jim Conwell.

LINK | STUDENTS AND ADMINISTRATION RESPOND TO CONTROVERSY OVER SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT

According to the letter, the local chapter had to pull the event or lose its affiliation.

YAL said Fuentes' views aren't in line with the group's values.

Students and administration had already voiced concerns about the event.

They say he made belittling comments about women and minorities.