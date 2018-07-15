Lengthy investigation lands two men behind bars, facing child solicitation, molesting charges

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are behind bars after a lengthy investigation in West Terre Haute.

Police arrested Gary Reed, 43, and Donald Barnhart, 54. Both men are from West Terre Haute.

According to the West Terre Haute Police Department Facebook, the arrests happened Friday.

Police say two separate and lengthy investigations led to warrants for both men.

Police say Reed faces charges of Child Solicitation and Inappropriate Communication with a Child.

Barnhart also faces a series of charges including Child Molesting, Rape and Incest.

Both men are being held in the Vigo County Jail. They will appear in court on Monday.

News 10 will continue to follow this case and bring you the latest as it becomes available.

Gary Reed (Photo: West Terre Haute Police Dept.)

Donald Barnhart (Photo: West Terre Haute Police Dept.)