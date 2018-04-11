Clear
League of Women's Voters holds candidate forum

Candidates are working hard to get your vote in the Indiana May Primary Election.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 10:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Candidates are working hard to get your vote in the Indiana May Primary Election.

On Tuesday, The League of Women Voters of Vigo County hosted a forum.

It included candidates for state representative and state senate.

People met at the Vigo County Library to hear from candidates and ask their own questions.

Organizers say it's all about helping people decide who would best represent them.

"The public needs to become informed, know where the candidates stand in order for them to make an informed vote," Carolyn Callecod, the President of the League of Women Voters said.

Absentee voting started on Tuesday.

The primary is May 8th.

