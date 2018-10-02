League of Women Voters hosts candidate forum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're a little more than a month away from the general elections.

One local group wants you to be prepared when you head to the polls.

On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters held a candidate forum.

It took place at the Vigo County Public Library.

The forum gave candidates the chance to meet with the people they could soon represent.

Organizers say the event also benefited the public.

It gave people the chance to learn more about candidates before they head to the polls.

Election Day is set for November 6th.