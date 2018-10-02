TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're a little more than a month away from the general elections.
One local group wants you to be prepared when you head to the polls.
On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters held a candidate forum.
It took place at the Vigo County Public Library.
The forum gave candidates the chance to meet with the people they could soon represent.
Organizers say the event also benefited the public.
It gave people the chance to learn more about candidates before they head to the polls.
Election Day is set for November 6th.
Related Content
- League of Women Voters hosts candidate forum
- League of Women's Voters holds candidate forum
- Forum connects voters to candidates
- Congressional candidate hosts town hall forum in Terre Haute
- Candidate forum set for next month
- Candidates gather at the library for forum
- Committee hosts university presidential candidate
- Last day to register to vote for primary election, League of Women Voters educating community
- Democratic governor candidates to have 1st televised forum
- Local group holds a forum to let you meet candidates
Scroll for more content...