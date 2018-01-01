Leaf pick-up to resume when snow and ice are gone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Although snow and ice are on the ground right now, the City of Terre Haute still wants to pick up your leaves!

This year's leaf pick-up is complete through the city.

It took about seven weeks to finish which Mayor Duke Bennett says is pretty fast! However, in some places, there's still some work to be done.

Once the ice and snow are gone the city will go back out to clean up a few areas.

Remember, if you have any questions regarding leaf pick-up call 311.