TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone loves a good deal...and that's what one new Terre Haute business hopes to offer.

Scroll for more content...

Business leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Norwell Sales.

It's located on North 13th Street.

The business officially opened in November.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett was on hand for the ribbon cutting.

The store recently joined the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.