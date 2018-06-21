Le Fer Lake redication and blessing

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some changes are happening to an iconic spot on the Saint Mary of the Woods campus.
It's all thanks to a long term project. Thursday, the school held a rededication and blessing ceremony for Le Fer Lake.
You'll remember several years ago, the school had to demolish the bridge over the lake because of structural issues.
Since then, school leaders have dredged the lake, made repairs to a nearby dam, and added a walking trail.
Thursday's ceremony was about unveiling these changes while praying for a positive future for the area.
"The lake is an iconic place on campus. It's a place of beauty and well loved, and now it's going to become a really functional place for us," SMWC President, Dottie King said.
The university also hopes to add an outdoor classroom to the area in the future.
