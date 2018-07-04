Laying the foundation: Crews begin work on main building at Terre Haute's future drive-in theater

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are hard at work on a new drive-in theater in northern Vigo County.
Excitement is growing as progress continues for the Moon Light Drive-In Theater.
On Monday, crews surveyed and marked the property.
They hope to start work on the foundation of a new building on Tuesday.
That building will house things like the concessions and restrooms.
The screen has already been painted and is ready to go.
Theater owners hope to release an opening date in a couple of months.
