Laying down to stand up for a cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was just two months ago in Noblesville, Indiana that a student fired shots into his classroom.

Monday morning, teens in the Wabash Valley laid down in protest. They lined the sidewalk in front of Congressman Larry Bucshon’s office. They were hoping to spark change now, before a mass-shooting tragedy hits our community.

A burning question on the minds of teens about to head back to school: "Am I next?"

Co-founder of Terre Haute Teens for Action, Caitlyn Cantrell, says, "To think about what could happen to me on campus, but more about what could happen to my friends that are still in high school or my siblings that are still in middle school and elementary school. It's a really terrifying thought honestly."

Monday, the group Terre Haute Teens for Action held a die-in. They laid down as if they were dead, with tombstones at their feet.

Cantrell shares, "A 'die-in' is a protest held saying, ‘People are dying from this, and if you don't take action, then I’m going to die next.’"

News 10 reached out to Congressman Larry Bucshon’s Office about the demonstration held in front of his office. He issued the following statement:

“As the father of four children, I understand firsthand how important it is for both parents and children to know that our schools are safe places where students can learn and thrive. That is why I voted for the STOP School Violence Act (H.R. 4909), which was passed by the House with overwhelming bipartisan support in January. This important legislation, which was signed into law by President Trump as part of a larger government funding bill in March, creates a multi-layered approach to identify threats and prevent violence at school by providing resources that will help ensure law enforcement and schools have the training and technology they need to keep children safe at school.” – Dr. Bucshon

The die-in is the second event THTA has held this week raising awareness for gun violence and its victims. Their hoping that by using their young voices, they can spur change.

Group member Rocky Roberts says, "Young people have always been the spark for change. I mean when you look at the Vietnam War protests, that was students. I just think it's important that young people get into politics and use their voices."

The group wants to draw attention to the victims of recent mass shootings in the U.S. instead of the gunmen. They also say they want attention from local lawmakers, to take action on gun reform.

Cantrell says, "To support, you know, the banning of semi-automatic weapons, bumps stocks, magazines, that kind of thing, because those are weapons of destruction instead of weapons for things that would be necessary in the world."

THTA is holding an information night later this month. The meeting is set for July 24th. The group says it’ll be held at the Eugene V Debs house at 6 pm. The meeting is open to the public.