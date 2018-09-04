Clear
Lawsuit against a Sullivan County school corporation's handling of rape allegation still active, suggestions for changes

In the lawsuit, one student said she was raped. The school system was later notified, but court documents say the male student still remained in her class.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 4:01 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 5:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lawsuit against a local school corporation has still not been settled.

Back in February, we told you two students sued the Northeast School Corporation.

That's after they say the school mishandled a rape allegation.

LINK | STUDENTS FILE FEDERAL LAWSUIT AGAINST NORTHEAST SCHOOL CORP. AND NORTH CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

In the lawsuit, one student said she was raped.

The school system was later notified, but court documents say the male student still remained in her class.

Students say that led to bullying.

News 10 spoke with Superintendent Mark Baker on Tuesday.

He told us the lawsuit has not been settled yet.

Baker said the Office for Civil Rights found the school was not at fault.

However, they did offer suggestions for changes.

Baker added the school corporation is now looking into training on how to handle cases like this in the future.

https://www.hhs.gov/ocr/index.html

