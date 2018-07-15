Lawrenceville takes action against United Methodist Village

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The United Methodist Village owed the city of Lawrenceville $56,000 on its water bill. That spurred the city council and mayor Don Wagner to take action.

Wagner says, "Something has to be done. We cannot ask the taxpayers of Lawrenceville to subsidize any longer the United Methodist Village."

The mayor and council decided if the village didn't pay, they'd turn off two non-essential water meters. It was all in efforts to get their attention.

LINK | EMPLOYEES PROTEST UNITED METHODIST VILLAGE DEMANDING CHANGE BE MADE

Wagner says, "We talked to the Methodist home this morning. We told them what we wanted to do. That we wanted to meet with them personally and get this straightened out."

The mayor also spoke with the Illinois Department of Public Health. After these two conversations city hall received a significant payment.

Wagner explains, "As I went to lunch I was called and informed that the United Methodist Village made a large payment on their bill. Well over $50,000."

LINK | "WE'RE NOT GETTING PAID AND PEOPLE ARE QUITTING...OUR RESIDENTS ARE BEING NEGLECTED." WORKERS AT LOCAL HEALTHCARE FACILITY SEE THEIR CHECKS BOUNCE

Friday afternoon News 10 reached out to United Methodist Village. Marketing director Jessica Simmons released the following statement addressing all the issues.

"The United Methodist Village will not be closing any of our facilities.

Dr. Gary Carr has verified he will continue to be our Medical Director.

We do have a strategic plan in place and it will be implemented in the next 7-10 business days.

We will contact individual residents and families with more details.

Independent Living will continue to operate as normal with no changes being made to any of our tenants.

We do appreciate your support in the future of the United Methodist Village."

Wagner says, "Looks like now we have resolved it for the time being. And we hope this will continue on a good note and they'll keep their bills up and we can keep servicing them."