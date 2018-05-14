Clear

Lawmakers head back to Statehouse today for Special Session

Indiana lawmakers have some unfinished business. That's why they'll meet in a special session Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana lawmakers have some unfinished business. That's why they'll meet in a special session Monday.

Both Democrats and Republicans are aiming to finish the session in one day. It's a tight deadline because they have four major bills to discuss.

A critical topic on the agenda is school safety. The new federal tax law will also be discussed. A bill allowing Ball State University to take control of Muncie Schools is also on the agenda.

“They're not getting the job done. Here it is in black and white, it's costing us tax money because they didn't get the job done,” said John Zody, Chairman of the Democratic Party. “They have to go back to finish what they couldn't get done in March.”

"Our goal from the start was to complete the business that was on the table the last night of the session and only those items that are really important to do,” said House Speaker, Brian Bosma.

The day-long special session is expected to cost taxpayers around $30,000.

Some Democrats are upset there will be no public hearings before the session.

Republican leaders say they are only re-introducing the bills they felt couldn't wait to be discussed.

