Law enforcement strictly enforcing helmet law for young ATV riders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Roughly a year ago a new law went into effect in Indiana. It was one that was aimed to keep kids safe while operating ATV vehicles like these.

The law requires anyone under the age of 18 to wear a certified Department of Transportation helmet while on an ATV. It applies to both private or public property.

This law came into effect a year after one of the deadliest years in the state of Indiana involving ATVs. That was 2016 with 23 off-road vehicle deaths.

Now a year later after this law went into effect law enforcement is still strictly enforce wearing helmets. This includes Indiana Conservation Officer Nathan Lutz.

"Over the past several years 35% of all crashes that involve ATV have been with children. Under the age of 18. So that's someone that we wanted to focus on as a target group to protect them and keep them safe," said Lutz

Now accident numbers for 2017 haven’t been released yet but Officer Lutz said many are respecting the new law that is in place.

Though many people may still be against the law some families understand the need to keep kids safe. One of these parents was Mary Jo Harkrider.

“Nobody ever plans on having an accident. It is purely something that is unexpected and if you're already prepared it will hopefully protect those who may not have been protected before," said Harkrider.

Now if you would like more information on the law or learn more what qualifies as a dot approved helmet check out all the details on the DNR’s website here.