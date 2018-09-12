Launch Terre Haute meets with up and coming entrepreneurs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute organization is encouraging budding entrepreneurs.
Launch Terre Haute hosted a high school meet-up.
It gave local students a chance to meet with business owners.
Students learned what it takes to succeed in the business world.
Organizers say you don't have to wait until adulthood to get started on your dream.
Launch Terre Haute meets one Wednesday a month to talk about the local business world.
