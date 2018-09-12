Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Launch Terre Haute meets with up and coming entrepreneurs

One Terre Haute organization is encouraging budding entrepreneurs.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 10:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute organization is encouraging budding entrepreneurs.

Launch Terre Haute hosted a high school meet-up.

It gave local students a chance to meet with business owners.

Students learned what it takes to succeed in the business world.

Organizers say you don't have to wait until adulthood to get started on your dream.

Launch Terre Haute meets one Wednesday a month to talk about the local business world.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sinkhole cracks run from 4th and Ohio toward U.S. 41, no word on what caused it

Image

THN girls soccer beats THS

Image

Partly cloudy, but very nice night ahead

Image

Getting ready for Blues Fest

Image

Getting ready for Oktoberfest

Image

Halloween City opens at old Toys R' Us location

Image

Launch Terre Haute meet-up

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum to close for one week

Image

Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

Image

Terre Haute death investigation underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations