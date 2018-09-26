Launch Terre Haute hosts future business leaders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One downtown Terre Haute organization is working to make the city a better place.

Launch Terre Haute hosted a Community Innovation Challenge.

Members invited students from all local area colleges to the Indiana Theatre.

Leaders say the goal is to get students more involved in the community.

With their input, business leaders believe Terre Haute can become a more attractive place.

People who participated in the challenge pitched several different ideas for improving the city.