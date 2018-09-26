TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One downtown Terre Haute organization is working to make the city a better place.
Launch Terre Haute hosted a Community Innovation Challenge.
Members invited students from all local area colleges to the Indiana Theatre.
Leaders say the goal is to get students more involved in the community.
With their input, business leaders believe Terre Haute can become a more attractive place.
People who participated in the challenge pitched several different ideas for improving the city.
Related Content
- Launch Terre Haute hosts future business leaders
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- Future business leaders pitch their ideas
- Terre Haute hosts national aviation competition
- Fire damages local business in Terre Haute
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed until Thursday
- Launch Terre Haute utilizing grant money to create podcast studio
- Scan & Go: new technology launches in Terre Haute grocery store
- Launch Terre Haute looks ahead with grant announcement
- Launch Terre Haute expands to work with students
Scroll for more content...