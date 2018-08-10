Launch Terre Haute continues series to help inspire creativity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Launch Terre Haute is working to bring more innovation, creativity, and inspiration to the community.

It's all part of a series of workshops that began in June.

Launch is working with a company called "Centric" out of Indianapolis.

These workshops give individuals hands-on opportunities to improve their way of thinking.

There are three more events left in the series.

Each one takes place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and costs you $20.

September 14th - How Radical is Your Innovation?

November 9th - People-Centered Game Play for Ideation

December 14th - Creative Thinking with Innovatecards