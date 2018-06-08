Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Last of "The Wizard of Oz" munchkins dies

FILE - Oct. 30, 1997 file photo, shows cast members from left, Margaret Pellegrini, Clarence Swensen, Ruth Duccini, Jerry Maren, Karl Slover and Mickey Carroll. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Jerry Maren played a Lollipop Kid in the 1939 classic film

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jerry Maren, the last surviving munchkin from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," has died at age 99.

Scroll for more content...

The actor's niece, Stacy Michelle Barrington, said Wednesday that Maren died May 24 at a San Diego nursing home.

Maren, who stood just 4-feet-3, was one of more than 100 little people recruited to play munchkins in the movie.

He stood out among the others, however, as the "Lollipop Kid" who sang, danced and then famously handed Judy Garland's Dorothy an oversized lollipop.

Maren would go on to appear in scores of other films, as well as TV shows and commercials, in a career that spanned more than 70 years.

But he said "The Wizard of Oz" always held a special place in his heart.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot and steamy weekend, plus showers, too!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It