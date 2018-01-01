Last day to register to vote for primary election, League of Women Voters educating community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday April 9th is the last day to register to vote for the primary election.

Scroll for more content...

That's why organizations like the League of Women Voters in Vigo County is taking action.

The group is working to get more people involved in the voting process.

They work to educate the community about why voting and making your voice heard is important.

Although Monday is the last day to register, you can still register online at vote411.org

"Getting people registered to vote and to educate themselves about the candidates before they go to vote," said Robbie Piper, secretary for the League of Women Voters of Vigo County.

The league will be hosting a candidate forum for Vigo County commissioner and Vigo County council.

It will be on Tuesday April 10th at 7 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.

Tuesday is also the first day for early voting to begin in Vigo County.