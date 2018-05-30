TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families will have a chance to fish for free this weekend.
This Saturday and Sunday are the last of Indiana's Free Fishing Days.
Adults can fish without a license on those days.
Children 17 and under do not need a license at any time.
The events happen on DNR properties.
Full list of Free Fishing sites
- Albion, Chain O'Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654
- Anderson, Mounds State Park, 765-642-6627
- Andrews, Salamonie Lake, 260-468-2127
- Birdseye, Patoka Lake, 812-685-2464
- Bloomington, Monroe Lake (Paynetown State Recreation Area), 812-837-9967
- Bluffton, Ouabache State Park, 260-824-0926
- Carmel, Monon Community Center, 317-848-7275
- Cedar Lake, Cedar Lake, 219-374-6157
- Cicero, Red Bridge Park, 317-445-3022
- Clarksville, Falls of the Ohio State Park, 812-280-9970
- Corydon, O'Bannon Woods State Park, 812-738-8234
- Elkhart, Elkhart River, 574-293-2572
- Evansville, Garvin Park, 812-479-0771
- Fort Wayne, Hurshtown Reservoir, 260-627-3390
- Fort Wayne, Reservoir Park, 260-402-4714
- Greencastle, Jaycee Park, 765-653-3395
- Indianapolis, Eagle Creek Park, 317-327-7116
- LaPorte, Luhr County Park, 219-324-5855
- Loogootee, West Boggs, 812-295-3421
- Mongo, Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area (Rainbow Pit), 260-463-4022
- Morocco, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, 219-285-2704
- Nashville, Brown County State Park, 812-988-5240
- New Castle, Summit Lake State Park, 765-766-5873
- North Liberty, Potato Creek State Park, 574-656-8186 ext. 250
- Peru, Mississinewa Lake, 260-468-2127
- Plainfield, Hummel Park, 765-676-5437
- Rockville, Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon State Recreation Area), 765-280-4012
- Scottsburg, Hardy Lake, 812-794-2244
- Seymour, Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, 812-522-4352 ext. 12
- Vallonia, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, 812-358-3464
- Valparaiso, Rogers - Lakewood Park, 219-476-5860
- Warsaw, Center Lake, 574-372-9554
