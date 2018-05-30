Clear

Last "Free Fishing Days" takes place this weekend

Families will have a chance to fish for free this weekend.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 6:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families will have a chance to fish for free this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday are the last of Indiana's Free Fishing Days.

Adults can fish without a license on those days.

Children 17 and under do not need a license at any time.

The events happen on DNR properties.

Full list of Free Fishing sites 

  • Albion, Chain O'Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654
  • Anderson, Mounds State Park, 765-642-6627
  • Andrews, Salamonie Lake, 260-468-2127
  • Birdseye, Patoka Lake, 812-685-2464
  • Bloomington, Monroe Lake (Paynetown State Recreation Area), 812-837-9967
  • Bluffton, Ouabache State Park, 260-824-0926 
  • Carmel, Monon Community Center, 317-848-7275
  • Cedar Lake, Cedar Lake, 219-374-6157
  • Cicero, Red Bridge Park, 317-445-3022
  • Clarksville, Falls of the Ohio State Park, 812-280-9970
  • Corydon, O'Bannon Woods State Park, 812-738-8234
  • Elkhart, Elkhart River, 574-293-2572
  • Evansville, Garvin Park, 812-479-0771
  • Fort Wayne, Hurshtown Reservoir, 260-627-3390
  • Fort Wayne, Reservoir Park, 260-402-4714
  • Greencastle, Jaycee Park, 765-653-3395
  • Indianapolis, Eagle Creek Park, 317-327-7116
  • LaPorte, Luhr County Park, 219-324-5855
  • Loogootee, West Boggs, 812-295-3421
  • Mongo, Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area (Rainbow Pit), 260-463-4022
  • Morocco, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, 219-285-2704
  • Nashville, Brown County State Park, 812-988-5240
  • New Castle, Summit Lake State Park, 765-766-5873
  • North Liberty, Potato Creek State Park, 574-656-8186 ext. 250
  • Peru, Mississinewa Lake, 260-468-2127
  • Plainfield, Hummel Park, 765-676-5437
  • Rockville, Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon State Recreation Area), 765-280-4012
  • Scottsburg, Hardy Lake, 812-794-2244
  • Seymour, Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, 812-522-4352 ext. 12
  • Vallonia, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, 812-358-3464
  • Valparaiso, Rogers - Lakewood Park, 219-476-5860
  • Warsaw, Center Lake, 574-372-9554

