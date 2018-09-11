Lane restrictions for Interstate 70 now in place

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You will need to keep an eye out for lane restrictions on Interstate 70.

There is now only one lane for travel in each direction on I-70 over Canal Road.

That's a stretch of interstate east of U.S. Highway 41.

Lane restrictions also mean reduced speeds.

There are barrels and signs posted in the area.

Construction crews will be working around the clock.

News 10 talked with Indiana State Police Sergeant Joe Watts who said drivers should always be alert, especially in construction zones.

"Just be patient and use good safety when it comes to driving. We want you to go home safely. We want the workers to go home safely," Watts said.

The lane restrictions will be in place through September 27th, weather permitting.