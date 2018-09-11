Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trial date set for a federal lawsuit involving the Vigo County Jail Full Story

Lane restrictions for Interstate 70 now in place

There is now only one lane for travel in each direction on I-70 over Canal Road.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You will need to keep an eye out for lane restrictions on Interstate 70.

There is now only one lane for travel in each direction on I-70 over Canal Road.

That's a stretch of interstate east of U.S. Highway 41.

Lane restrictions also mean reduced speeds.

There are barrels and signs posted in the area.

Construction crews will be working around the clock.

News 10 talked with Indiana State Police Sergeant Joe Watts who said drivers should always be alert, especially in construction zones.

"Just be patient and use good safety when it comes to driving. We want you to go home safely. We want the workers to go home safely," Watts said.

The lane restrictions will be in place through September 27th, weather permitting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

United Campus Ministries Barbecue

Image

Brazil holds 9/11 annual service

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears