LOOK UP: Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Attention stargazers: the most popular meteor shower of the year will happen this weekend.

It's called the Perseid meteor shower and it happens every August. The meteor shower is formed from the debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet as the tiny debris enters the Earth's atmosphere. Stargazers will be able to see the falling debris as "shooting stars."

What is the best way for you to watch this year? Both nights this weekend will be great to view the meteor shower and the best viewing will be after midnight Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you have a dark area to view. The moon will be in it's "new moon" phase allowing for even darker and better conditions.

Remember: areas without urban light are the best and your eyes may take some time to get used to the darkness before you can see the show. The meteor shower will peak this year on August 12th to get out and enjoy the view while you can.