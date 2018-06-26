TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The search for a missing Vigo County boy is over.

Vigo County authorities have located 13-year-old Austin Lawhorn safe and sound.

Lawhorn was found near New Life Church on Chamberlain Road near U.S. 40.

Lawhorn went missing around 1:30 Monday afternoon.

Crews searched multiple areas, including Hawthorn Park.

Crews used drones and dogs to help locate the child.

When he wasn't found near the park, crews set up their staging area on the campus of Rose-Hulman.

Three drones were sent into the sky to get a wider view.

From there, crews set up a staging area near the Plumbers and Steamfitters building on Milner Avenue.

Drones were once again deployed as ground crews checked multiple leads about Lawhorn's location.

Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing said the decision was made to pull back around 8:00.

"We felt we may have been pushing him faster and harder to hide from us, because as reported to us, he does have high-functioning autism," Ewing said. "He was scared...he's a young boy. We made the decision to back up and give him enough space so that if he felt a little more comfortable and he was trying to make it back home he could do so without seeing the squad cars and everyone around."

Lawhorn did come back on his own and was checked out in an ambulance outside of New Life Church.

According to police, Lawhorn was actively trying to avoid them.

Police say he had been walking without shoes.

News 10 was told this is not the first time Lawhorn has wandered off.