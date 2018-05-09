LIVE STREAM: Services and funeral for Officer Rob Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Services start for Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts at 11:00 Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Officer Pitts' burial will take place at Center Ridge Cemetary in Sullivan.

You can watch a live stream of his services and funeral right here on WTHITV.com.

- Program for Hulman Center Services

- Map of Officer Pitts' procession route to Sullivan

- Photos: Remembering Officer Pitts

- People line up at Hulman Center to pay respects for fallen Officer Pitts

- "Dear Dad, I love you and I miss you so much." Fallen officer's five-year-old son shares a message to his dad