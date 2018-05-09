Clear

LIVE STREAM: Services and funeral for Officer Rob Pitts

Click here to watch a live stream of Officer Rob Pitts' services and funeral.

Posted: May. 8, 2018 8:19 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Services start for Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts at 11:00 Wednesday morning.

Officer Pitts' burial will take place at Center Ridge Cemetary in Sullivan.

You can watch a live stream of his services and funeral right here on WTHITV.com.

- Program for Hulman Center Services

Map of Officer Pitts' procession route to Sullivan

- Photos: Remembering Officer Pitts

- People line up at Hulman Center to pay respects for fallen Officer Pitts

- "Dear Dad, I love you and I miss you so much." Fallen officer's five-year-old son shares a message to his dad

