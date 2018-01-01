LINKS: The information you need to stay on top of power outages and road conditions

As winter weather returns to the Wabash Valley, here is your one stop page for the links you need so you can stay on top of severe weather.

Power Companies

Wet snow and freezing rain can lead to power outages and local power companies want you to stay prepared.

They suggest you have flashlights, batteries, and non-perishable food items on hand.

Below you will find links to outage information for power companies in our area.

Duke Energy

Parke County REMC

Ameren

WIN Energy REMC

Road Conditions

Hitting the road in winter weather can be dangerous. Before you head out, check out the latest travel conditions for Indiana and Illinois.

To view the Indiana Department of Transportation's Winter Driving Map, click here.

To view the Illinois Department of Transportation's Winter Conditions Map, click here.

Our App

Make sure you download our app for the latest from Storm Team 10.

Click here to find our app for iOS

Click here to find our app for Android