LIGHTNING: How to protect electronics in your home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many know to go inside during a lightning storm but there are still dangers inside for you and your property.

To protect yourself make sure you stay away from water from plumbing. According to the Center for Disease Control, lightning can travel through plumbing. To ensure safety stay out of the showers.

Lightning can damage appliances and electronics in your home. In fact, lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun so when it strikes it can cause fires quickly. So it’s a good idea to make sure you have working fire alarms and smoke detectors.

Lightning travels through electrical systems so stay away from wired electronics. If you want to keep your appliances safe, unplug them.

If you do not want to unplug your electronics for maximum safety during a lightning storm there are more ways to protect your property.

Using a surge protector will be a way to make sure the risk of damage to your electronics is as low as possible. During a storm make sure you stay away from walls and windows. When lightning storms arrive near your home take the necessary step to ensure your property and life are safe.