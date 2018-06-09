Clear

Kroger issues melon recall for Indiana and Michigan stores after CDC and FDA warning

Kroger has announced a melon recall that will impact customers in Indiana and Michigan.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 7:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kroger has announced a melon recall that will impact customers in Indiana and Michigan.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday, the grocery chain said they would be removing pre-cut cantaloupe, pre-cut watermelon, and pre-cut melon mixes.

They are pulling them due to a possible contamination from a strain of Salmonella Adelaide.

Kroger said on Thursday the CDC and the FDA notified them that multiple illnesses have been reported in connection with this outbreak.

They say the reported illnesses ended on May 28th, and the shelf life on the melons are very limited, but they decided to pull the items out of an abundance of caution.

If you've bought one of these items, Kroger officials say you should not eat them and return them to the store for a full refund or replacement. 

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity with storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It