TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kroger has announced a melon recall that will impact customers in Indiana and Michigan.
On Friday, the grocery chain said they would be removing pre-cut cantaloupe, pre-cut watermelon, and pre-cut melon mixes.
They are pulling them due to a possible contamination from a strain of Salmonella Adelaide.
Kroger said on Thursday the CDC and the FDA notified them that multiple illnesses have been reported in connection with this outbreak.
They say the reported illnesses ended on May 28th, and the shelf life on the melons are very limited, but they decided to pull the items out of an abundance of caution.
If you've bought one of these items, Kroger officials say you should not eat them and return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.
Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.
Related Content
- Kroger issues melon recall for Indiana and Michigan stores after CDC and FDA warning
- Kroger finds mold in water meant for infants, recall issued
- CDC issues strong new warning against eating romaine lettuce
- ALDI issues recall for some apples sold in Indiana
- FDA anticipates EpiPen shortage
- Fisher-Price issues recall for infant seats
- Aldi issues recall for chocolate bar
- FDA approves preventive migraine treatment
- New service at 400 Kroger stores allows customers to skip checkout lines
- Kia and General Motors issue recalls over safety concerns