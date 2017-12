TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Red Kettle Campaign and Kroger teamed up for a little friendly competition...and it was all for the greater good.

Scroll for more content...

Kroger management and staff at all three locations spent a couple of hours on Wednesday ringing the famous red bell for your donations.

That money will go to the Salvation Army to help those who need it th0e most.

Officials say funds are a bit behind, and any amount helps.

For a list of Red Kettle sites, click here.