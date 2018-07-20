Clear

Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies for undisclosed sum

Krispy Kreme is buying a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies in a move that should be a step for the coffee-and-doughnut chain to pad its offerings beyond glazed treats.

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 3:31 PM
Posted By: CBS/AP

Krispy Kreme is buying a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies in a move that should be a step for the coffee-and-doughnut chain to pad its offerings beyond glazed treats.

Scroll for more content...

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme, which was acquired by European investment firm JAB Holding in 2016 for $1.35 billion, made the announcement Friday. Terms were not disclosed, but the deal reportedly valued Insomnia, which specializes in late-night warm cookie deliveries, at less than $500 million.

Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield says in a statement they are "delighted" to add Philadelphia-based Insomnia to the company, which operates nearly 1,400 stores in 32 countries.

The deal should expand Krispy Kreme's reach to include consumers beyond doughnut fans, and give it a new delivery infrastructure.

Seth Berkowitz will remain in charge of Insomnia after the close of the sale later this year.

Berkowitz founded Insomnia Cookies in 2003 when he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance