Knox county child makes a wish

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kendyll Smith is a great kid. Much like everyone else her age, she loves playing outside and Disney princesses. But things weren't always this good for Kendyll.

Scroll for more content...

Kendyll's mom Tracee Chanley says, "Whenever I was pregnant with her, we found at five months into my pregnancy that something major was wrong with her."



Kendyll was born with only half of her heart working. At six months old, doctors performed a surgery to bypass the part of her heart that had not developed.

Chanley says, "When it was time to come off the machine, her heart wouldn't work it would accept the surgery. It just wouldn't beat, that's it."

Doctors were able to get Kendyll's heart going. Going on five, Kendyll is confident in her outcome.

Kendyll explains, "I know how I know this. Because I'm so brave and strong. And I've got muscles."

So when word came down that she was eligible for the make a wish program, Tracee knew she would leave it up to her daughter. And well, that's an easy one.

When asked where she wants to go, Kendyll says, "'To Disney world and see all the Disney princesses."

Chanley says, "She is so strong. You'd never know it. She doesn't miss a beat. She lives life to the fullest."

A full life, with plenty of heart.