Knox County working to fight invasive plants

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County leaders hope to protect properties from potentially damaging plants.

We told you in May, commissioners were considering an ordinance on invasive plants.

Our partners at WVUT say commissioners are working on the proposal.

It would prohibit the sale and planting of certain plants.

Invasive plants can threaten eco-systems, animals, and places like farm fields.

The county attorney says if it is passed, the ordinance wouldn't take effect until 2020.

The board would help enforce the rule.

Commissioners plan to finalize the ordinance at their next meeting.