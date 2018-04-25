Knox County will soon want your input with grant process

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County groups will want your input as they move forward with a grant process.

Recently we told you that Bicknell and Vincennes are finalists for the Stellar Community Grant.

Many leaders involved with the project recently went to a workshop.

Now, they are planning for what comes next.

They hope to hear from people in Knox County about possible projects.

They hope to have a meeting in May.

We will let you know as soon as the meeting date and time are set.