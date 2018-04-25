Clear

Knox County will soon want your input with grant process

Knox County groups will want your input as they move forward with a grant process.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2018 7:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County groups will want your input as they move forward with a grant process.

Scroll for more content...

Recently we told you that Bicknell and Vincennes are finalists for the Stellar Community Grant.

Many leaders involved with the project recently went to a workshop.

Now, they are planning for what comes next.

They hope to hear from people in Knox County about possible projects.

They hope to have a meeting in May.

We will let you know as soon as the meeting date and time are set.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It