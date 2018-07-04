Knox County standoff over after police say a man raised a weapon at deputies

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sandborn man is in jail following a 4 and-a-half hour standoff with Knox County Sheriff's Deputies that ended around 7:30 Monday morning.
According to Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris, Larry Plummer is facing charges of burglary, residential entry and resisting law enforcement.
The standoff started after deputies responded to a report of a residential break-in in Sandborn.
Morris said that the break-in was part of an alleged domestic situation.
Deputies were able to track Plummer to a residence on Hill Street in Sandborn.
Police say when Plummer refused to come out of the residence, a sheriff's negotiator was called in.
At one point, Morris says Plummer visibly raised a weapon at deputies but never discharged it.
He eventually was taken into surrendering around 7:30 a.m.
Deputies confiscated a rifle, shotgun, and flare gun from inside the home.
After being evaluated at Good Samaritan Hospital, Morris says Plummer was taken to the Knox County Jail.
