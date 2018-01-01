Knox County police officer arrested after ISP and FBI say he compromised undercover investigation

Clear
Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 4:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Bicknell, Indiana police officer was arrested and is facing multiple charges after a joint investigation with the Indiana State Police and the FBI.

On Thursday, Indiana State Police and FBI arrested 47-year-old Kevin Carroll.

Carroll is a lieutenant with the Bicknell Police Department.

The investigation started in March when officials say Carroll shared sensitive information with a Daviess County resident that put an undercover drug operation in jeopardy.

Investigators said by doing that, he also put undercover officers at risk.

He has been charged with official misconduct and criminal recklessness.

He has since been released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

Last April, Carroll was suspended without pay for 15 days.

Authorities say that was after he violated the confidentiality of the Department of Child Services scheduled assessment.

