Knox County man to appear in court for his accused involvement in two deaths

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County man was summoned to appear in court for his accused involvement in two deaths.

The incident happened on February 4th.

Police say 34-year-old Oaktown native Kyle Mason was driving an off-road vehicle near his home when he accidentally drove into an embankment and then into the Wabash River.

Mason, along with a passenger that was in the front seat with him, Cody Meeks escaped the vehicle.

Both Mason and Meeks' wives were also in the vehicle.

Breezie Mason and Meghan Meeks were both in the back seats, and not able to escape causing them to drown.

Police say, over the course of the investigation, they determined Kyle Mason had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

He is facing two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death.

Mason is set to appear in court on May 21st.