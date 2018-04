KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man accused of murder in Knox County has changed his plea to guilty.

Scroll for more content...

Christopher Schatz was in court Friday morning.

The change of plea means he could now face a minimum of 45-years behind bars.

The case dates back to May of 2017.

Police say that's when they found John D. Lowe dead in his apartment in Decker.

Schatz was related to the victim.

He will return to court to hear his sentence in May.